Global regulators to gauge risk of banks bailing out 'shadow banks'

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks may need to hold more capital to reflect a risk of having to shore up a “shadow bank” getting into trouble as lenders did during the financial crisis, global regulators said in proposals on Thursday.

The Basel Committee of banking supervisors’ proposals, put out to public consultation until March, examine “step-in” risk, or a bank going beyond any contractual obligations to help a “shadow bank” client in trouble to avoid reputational damage.

It is the latest effort by regulators to shine a light on the links between mainstream lenders and more lightly regulated “shadow banks” such as money market funds, special investment vehicles, and securitization or pooled-debt.

During the financial crisis of 2007-09, many off balance sheet structured investment vehicles for investing in securitizations were given a lifeline by the banks they did business with.

“In particular, in almost all cases, banks voluntarily provided liquidity where they were not committed to, ultimately leading in most cases to absorption of all the vehicles or bringing their assets onto the bank’s balance sheet,” the Basel committee said.

Banks also offered liquidity to money market funds as investors lined up to get their money back during the crisis.

The Basel committee said its proposals focused on how to identify and measure “step-in” risk.

The proposals are preliminary and there is no decision yet on how they would slot into the Basel committee’s existing bank capital requirements rules.

“In parallel, the committee will conduct a quantitative impact study in the first half of 2016 to collect evidence on the nature and extent of step-in risk, so as to inform its deliberations on the final framework,” it said.