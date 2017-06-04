FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerr says he will coach Warriors for remainder of Finals
June 4, 2017 / 11:42 PM / 2 months ago

Kerr says he will coach Warriors for remainder of Finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a press conference before game two of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr will take charge of the team for the remainder of the NBA Finals, he told reporters on Sunday.

He relinquished his role during the first round of the playoffs in late April due to complications resulting from back surgery two years ago.

Speaking shortly before Game Two against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kerr said he was feeling somewhat better.

"I wanted to string together a few good days,” he told reporters. “I did that. I’m excited, and it’s good to be back.”

The Warriors lead the series 1-0.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

