10 months ago
BASF discovers body of third person likely killed in blast
October 19, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

BASF discovers body of third person likely killed in blast

Fire and smoke rise from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion, October 17, 2016.Ralph Orlowski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Divers on Wednesday retrieved a body from the harbor at German chemical group BASF's flagship production site at Ludwigshafen, believed to be the third victim in a deadly blast and subsequent fire that occurred on Monday.

The identity of the dead person was not yet clear, BASF said in a statement.

"Unfortunately we have to assume that our concerns have sadly been confirmed and that we will have to mourn a third victim," the statement added.

The Monday explosion occurred on a supply line connecting the harbor and a tank depot, killing two firefighters who were responding to the blast and injuring 25 people, of whom six are still in intensive care.

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
