BASF discovers body of third person likely killed in blast

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Divers on Wednesday retrieved a body from the harbor at German chemical group BASF's flagship production site at Ludwigshafen, believed to be the third victim in a deadly blast and subsequent fire that occurred on Monday.

The identity of the dead person was not yet clear, BASF said in a statement.

"Unfortunately we have to assume that our concerns have sadly been confirmed and that we will have to mourn a third victim," the statement added.

The Monday explosion occurred on a supply line connecting the harbor and a tank depot, killing two firefighters who were responding to the blast and injuring 25 people, of whom six are still in intensive care.