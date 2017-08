Smoke rises from the factory of chemicals giant BASF in Ludwigshafen, Germany where several people had been injured following an explosion, October 17, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A third firefighter has died of his injuries following last week's explosion at the headquarters of German chemicals group BASF, the company said on Saturday.

Two other firefighters and a worker on a tanker were killed by the blast, which occurred after a pipeline of flammable material was cut, and 30 were injured. The accident is still being investigated.