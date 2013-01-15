FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's BASF raises offer for Pronova
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 15, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Germany's BASF raises offer for Pronova

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Germany’s BASF (BASFn.DE) lifted its takeover offer for Norwegian fish oils maker Pronova PRON.OL to 13.50 crowns per share from 12.5, hoping to gain over 90 percent of the shares to push the deal through, Pronova said on Tuesday.

As of Monday, 69.7 percent of the Oslo-listed firm’s owners offered their shares and shareholders had until 1530 GMT on January 18 to accept.

The new bid values the Oslo listed firm at 4.06 billion Norwegian crowns ($736.81 million) ($1 = 5.5103 Norwegian krones)

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.