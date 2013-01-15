Germany's BASF raises offer for Pronova

OSLO (Reuters) - Germany’s BASF (BASFn.DE) lifted its takeover offer for Norwegian fish oils maker Pronova PRON.OL to 13.50 crowns per share from 12.5, hoping to gain over 90 percent of the shares to push the deal through, Pronova said on Tuesday.

As of Monday, 69.7 percent of the Oslo-listed firm’s owners offered their shares and shareholders had until 1530 GMT on January 18 to accept.

The new bid values the Oslo listed firm at 4.06 billion Norwegian crowns ($736.81 million) ($1 = 5.5103 Norwegian krones)