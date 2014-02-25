FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASF says to look for attractive M&A targets in oil and gas
February 25, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

BASF says to look for attractive M&A targets in oil and gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany (Reuters) - BASF (BASFn.DE) head Kurt Bock told a news conference on Tuesday that the chemicals group would continue to look for attractive takeover targets in the oil and gas industry, when asked about any interest in German utility RWE AG’s (RWEG.DE) fossil fuel unit.

Sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters last month that BASF’s Wintershall unit made a tentative offer of 3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) for RWE’s DEA unit, below rival bids by a consortium of U.S. private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) and Kufpec as well as by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

