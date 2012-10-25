FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASF bolstered by Libyan oil, pesticides
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

BASF bolstered by Libyan oil, pesticides

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Flags of the German chemical company BASF are pictured in Monheim April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help Germany’s BASF (BASFn.DE) achieve its target of higher operating profit this year, offsetting a downturn at its main industrial chemicals and plastics business.

“The outlook is clouded by continued uncertainty, especially in the euro zone, and by slower growth in Asia. Nevertheless, we still aim to exceed the 2011 record levels in sales and income from operations before special items,” the world’s largest chemical maker by sales said.

It added that third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, rose by 5 percent to almost 2.1 billion euros ($2.7 billion), just surpassing the 2.0 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The shares were indicated to rise 0.5 percent in pre-market trading while Germany's blue chip index DAX .GDAXI was seen edging up 0.1 percent.

BASF remains a tale of two industries with quarterly operating profit at its Wintershall fossil fuel unit more than tripling on resumed oil output in its main sourcing country Libya, while the remainder of the company saw operating earnings decline almost 40 percent.

BASF, whose products range from catalytic converters and car coatings to insulation foams, refrained from the type of job cutting programs, however, announced by its two largest U.S. competitors.

DuPont DD.N on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast, and announced 1,500 job cuts while Dow Chemical DOW.N this month said it plans to cut 5 percent of its workforce as it reported lower-than-expected sales.

($1 = 0.7711 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.