BASF's second-quarter profit fall on weak oil, crop chemicals units

A cyclist rides his bike past the entrance of the BASF plant and former Ciba production site in Schweizerhalle near Basel, Switzerland July 7, 2009.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chemical company BASF's adjusted operating profit dropped 16 percent in the second quarter, hurt by a slump in oil and gas unit and by weak demand for its agricultural pesticides.

The world's largest chemical company by sales reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for one-off items, of 1.7 billion euros, compared with the average forecast for 1.71 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group, whose products include engineering plastics, catalytic converters and insulation foams, has been focusing on cost cuts but last month took a long awaited step to secure growth and struck a deal to buy Albemarle Corp's surface-treatment unit Chemetall for $3.2 billion, bolstering its automotive coatings business.

"We remain focused on cost containment and restructuring measures, which have proven effective in the first half of 2016. Our recent portfolio measures will contribute to the mid and long-term success of our company," Chief Executive Kurt Bock said.

The group affirmed its forecast for a considerable decline in 2016 sales - due to the sale of its gas trading business and as it adjusts prices to lower energy and raw material costs - and for adjusted EBIT to be slightly below the year-earlier level.

It repeated that the goal was ambitious and depended on oil prices.