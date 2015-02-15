Sharp-shooter Curry wins three-point contest

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the 2015 NBA All Star Three Point Contest competition at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry made 13 shots in a row near the end and finished with a record 27 points in a terrific perimeter display to win the three-point shootout in New York on Saturday.

Ten days after hitting 10 three-pointers and scoring 51 points against the Dallas Mavericks, Curry was just as brilliant in his fourth appearance in the event, part of the NBA All-Star weekend.

His total eclipsed the previous record of 25 set by Jason Kapono in 2008.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving was placed a distant second on 17 points, with Curry’s teammate, Klay Thompson, third with 14 points.

The slam dunk contest winner was Minnesota Timberwolves rookie Zach LaVine.