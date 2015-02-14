FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA World team beat U.S. in Rising Stars challenge
February 14, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

NBA World team beat U.S. in Rising Stars challenge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

World Team guard Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves (22) dunks the basketball against the U.S. Team during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Rookie NBA forward Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points, leading seven in double figures as the World team defeated the U.S. team 121-112 on Friday night in the Rising Stars Challenge at the Barclays Center in New York.

In 23 minutes, Canadian Wiggins, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, showed glimpses of someone who might play in the regular All-Star game in his native Toronto next season. Six of his eight baskets came on dunks as he earned the MVP award.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert of France added 18 points while protecting the rim in the exhibition game with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Chicago Bulls rookie forward Nikola Mirotic (Montenegro) and Brooklyn Nets first-year swingman Bojan Bogdanovic (Croatia) scored 16 points apiece, combining for seven of the World team’s eight three-pointers.

Editing by Andrew Both

