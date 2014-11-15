Sofia Adriatic League match interrupted by violence

SOFIA (Reuters) - The Adriatic League basketball match between Levski Sofia and Partizan Belgrade on Saturday was interrupted for almost an hour after the end of the first quarter due to violence among fans.

Fights broke out in the Universiada Hall’s stands and then more than 100 supporters invaded the court, clashing with security staff and throwing seats, chairs and other objects.

“This is unprecedented,” sports journalist Kamen Alipiev told state TV during live coverage of the game with TV footage showing several injured people.

“Such a thing never happened in Bulgarian basketball,” he said, adding that Levski could expect the heaviest fine in Bulgarian basketball history.

The stewards and the two team’s players and coaches were unable to calm the hooligans down and baton-wielding police arrived in the hall to restore order.

The match continued following a 50-minute break in an empty hall after visitors Partizan said they would only play behind closed doors. The Serbian side won the game 98-66 after being 21-14 down before the clashes.

The interior ministry said 12 people were arrested following the ugly incidents, adding that an investigation continues and other people involved in the skirmishes could be arrested.