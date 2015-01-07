FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Invading Eurocup fan sent sprawling by player punch
January 7, 2015

Invading Eurocup fan sent sprawling by player punch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PODGORICA (Reuters) - A court invader at a Eurocup basketball game got more than he bargained for when he shoved a visiting player but was then sent sprawling to the deck by a full-blooded punch from his team mate.

Video footage from the match in Montenegro between hosts Buducnost Podgorica and Turkish side Banvit Bandirma showed a fan dashing onto the court and pushing Sammy Mejia in the back.

This prompted American guard Earl Rowland to run to his team mate’s rescue and throw a punch which sent the offender crashing to the floor.

When Mejia also retaliated, a scuffle ensued, forcing security stewards and police to move in before the game eventually resumed after a 15-minute delay.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Toby Davis

