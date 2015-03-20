Basketball: Crowd trouble delays Alba-Galatasaray game

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police had to step in to restore order as crowd trouble delayed the start of the Euroleague Top 16 game between Alba Berlin and Galatasaray for an hour on Thursday.

The players and coaches returned to the changing rooms after dozens of Turkish fans ran down a section of the venue, pushing their way toward another area before clashing with security staff and throwing seats on to the court.

Public announcements in Turkish urged the crowd to stop and return to their seats.

The game finally started and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Galatasaray lost 75-68.