Rival coaches taking on rival schools at Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - They used to be friends but now Kentucky coach John Calipari and his Louisville counterpart Rick Pitino are just chilly acquaintances.

Calipari and Pitino each insist they want to win Saturday’s NCAA Tournament semi-final as a means to reach the championship game but clearly it is more than that.

Reaching Monday’s title game by knocking out the other coach would be a huge bonus although neither Calipari nor Pitino would admit it.

When asked about a comment Calipari made about basketball-crazed Kentucky, the 59-year-old Pitino, himself a former coach of the Wildcats, bristled.

“John has only been in this state three years, so he doesn’t know the magnitude of Louisville basketball, for that matter the history,” he said.

When asked about Calipari’s remarks about Louisville’s rough play on defense, Pitino recalled the days when Calipari coached at Massachusetts and Memphis.

”He’s done that since the UMass days when he spoke about us in ‘96 in Kentucky,“ said Pitino. ”He thinks the referees read the newspapers. He thinks the referees stay up at night and listen to Coach Cal’s comments. They really don‘t.

”I can play a tape back from Memphis when I was at Kentucky, pretty much the same thing as well. Pretty much the same operating procedure.

“You don’t have to write it down because you heard it back in ‘96.”

It’s not clear when the relationship between the two coaches soured but Calipari, who has a lofty 100-14 record in three seasons in Lexington, had fun with the issue on Friday when asked about a television interview he had with Pitino.

“The table was flipped over and people were rolling around, but I‘m not going to say more and I’ll let you guys watch it on CBS,” he said with a smile.

The teeth-gnashing between coaches adds an interesting twist to a game between arguably the fiercest rivals in college basketball.

Kentucky, a semi-finalist a year ago, has won seven NCAA titles, while Louisville, located less than 80 miles from Lexington, has lifted the trophy twice.

Pitino won the title in 1996 as coach of Kentucky, while the 53-year-old Calipari, despite three prior trips to the Final Four (although two were vacated for using an ineligible player), remains searching for his first crown.

Louisville guard Chris Smith said the Cardinals’ underdog role might be advantage against a Wildcat squad widely expected to win the title.

“They’re probably a little tight right now,” he said. “Us? We’re having fun, relaxing. going through our normal routine, game-planning and focused on the task. And having fun at the same time.”

The winner takes on either Kansas or Ohio State for the championship.