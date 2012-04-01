Pitino impressed by Kentucky super freshman Davis

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Despite the bitterness surrounding the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry, Rick Pitino had to confess he was impressed with the Wildcats’ super freshman Anthony Davis after his Cardinals crashed out of the NCAA Final Four on Saturday.

“I will say this, that Anthony Davis is as fine a basketball player as there is,” the Louisville coach said after his team lost 69-61 to Kentucky in the semi-finals at the Superdome.

Davis, college basketball’s consensus player of the year, scored 18 points and 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Wildcats to the title game against with Kansas or Ohio State.

The Kentucky and Louisville campuses are located just 75 miles apart and in a basketball-mad state, it can make for some bad blood.

Pitino used to be friends with Kentucky coach John Calipari but the relationship is now chilly at best.

But Pitino, who used to coach Kentucky and led them to the national title in 1996 before ultimately landing at Louisville, said he likes this year’s version of the Wildcats.

”They have a great basketball team, one that I know John is really proud of,“ Pitino said. ”To tell you the truth, I haven’t always liked some of the Kentucky teams.

“I‘m not going to lie to you. But I really like this team a lot because of their attitude and the way they play.”

Louisville (30-10) overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to tie with the score at 49-49 with nine minutes left but Kentucky went on an 11-2 streak to put the game away.

The Cardinals won the Big East Tournament despite being seeded seventh and was on an eight-game winning streak before running into the Kentucky buzzsaw.

Louisville shot only 35 percent but held a 40-33 edge in rebounds, including 19 off the offensive glass.

”You have to give Louisville credit,“ said Davis. ”They offensive rebounded against us better than any team we’ve played this year.

“They never stopped playing, got up into our bodies, created turnovers and gave themselves a chance to win.”

Pitino said he told his team to be proud of making it to the Final Four.

”Anytime you don’t win a national championship and you’re playing for one, it’s disappointing,“ he said. ”When you go home with a bronze medal around your neck, it’s not disappointing.

“I told the guys, ‘Look, I‘m going to Miami tomorrow and I‘m celebrating a season where we worked around the clock, around injuries and everything else. If you guys don’t celebrate and have good, clean fun, you’re fools.'”