Lin wows crowd as Hornets sting Clippers in China

Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin goes up to the basket during the 2015 NBA Global Games against Los Angeles Clippers in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Jeremy Lin scored 16 points off the bench to help the Charlotte Hornets prevail 106-94 over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first of two pre-season games in China on Sunday.

The first NBA player of Taiwanese descent, Lin was egged on by the sellout crowd in Shenzhen as the 27-year-old orchestrated the Hornets’ attack in his first NBA appearance in China.

“We’re very happy to play the first ever NBA Global Games in Shenzhen. Thank you for having us, fans,” said Lin, sporting a stylish hairstyle.

“I think I’ve been able to get a lot of really good shots. Fluidity and motion, as long as I keep working on it, will get even better,” he added.

Cody Zeller also scored 16 points, one of the seven Charlotte players to reach double digits in the match.

Clippers point guard Chris Paul missed the match with a finger injury.

J.J. Redick scored 21 of his 23 points in the first half to help the Clippers erase a 12-point deficit to trail 57-55 at halftime but the Hornets pulled away again in the third period.

The two teams will meet again in Shanghai on Wednesday.