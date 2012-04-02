Miller and Nelson elected to Hall of Fame

Former NBA star Reggie Miller (L) and NBA coach Don Nelson (R) hold their jerseys as members of the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2012 during an announcement ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Sharpshooting guard Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers and longtime National Basketball Association (NBA) coach Don Nelson were elected on Monday to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Miller, known for his clutch shooting, played his entire 17-year career with the Pacers and ranks second in the NBA all-time for three-point field goals made.

The 71-year-old Nelson is the NBA’s all-time leader in coaching wins with 1,335, having sat on the bench with Milwaukee, Dallas and two stints with Golden State.

Joining Miller and Nelson in the Class of 2012 were three-time college player of the year Ralph Sampson; two-time Olympic gold medalist Katrina McClain; three-time NBA All-Star Jamaal Wilkes; referee Hank Nichols; and the first women’s professional basketball team, the All American Redheads.

Miller, a five-time All-Star who retired in 2005, was always at his best with the ball in his hands and the game on the line.

“Truly, I just loved the moment,” said Miller, 46, whose sister Cheryl was enshrined into the hall in 1995 following a stellar collegiate career at Southern California and an Olympic gold medal in 1984.

”I broke it down into simple terms, 50-50. Half the time you’ll be the hero, the other half you’ll be the goat.

“But I kind of skewed those odds because I knew how much hard work and preparation I put into that. Now, instead of 50-50, it’s maybe 70-30 in my favor because of all the time and effort I put in.”

Miller said he was excited to become the second member of his family to be elected.

”It’s the first brother and sister act to be in the Hall of Fame,“ he said. ”She was a role model. She is a role model. She set the bar high for the Miller family.

“I‘m just glad I‘m still on her coat-tails, dragging me all the way to Springfield.”

Nelson, who won five titles as a player with the Boston Celtics, is one of only two coaches to be named NBA Coach of the Year three times.

”I‘m the luckiest man in the world,“ said Nelson. ”I’ve been involved in the game of basketball for over 60 years and I’ve never had a bad day -- even when we lost games.

“I‘m one of those rare guys that throughout his life has been able to do what he loves to do. Now getting elected to the Hall of Fame is like the cherry on top of my ice cream.”

The Class of 2012 will be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts.