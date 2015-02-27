Earl Lloyd, first African-American in NBA, dead at 86

Earl Lloyd, the first African-American player to ever play in the NBA in 1950, is seen as he is officially inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in the Hall's "Honors Ring" in Springfield, Massachusetts in this September 5, 2003 file photo. Lloyd died on February 26, 2015 at the age of 86, the league said on its website. The cause of death was not disclosed. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Files

(Reuters) - Earl Lloyd, the first African-American to play in the National Basketball Association, died on Thursday at the age of 86, the league said on its website.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Lloyd paved the way for black players when he made his NBA debut with the Washington Capitols in 1950.

He missed the 1951-52 season due to military service but later won a championship with the Syracuse Nationals and also played for the Detroit Pistons before retiring in 1960.

According to basketball-reference.com, Lloyd, a small forward, scored 4,682 points in 560 games.