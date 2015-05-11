Ex-Duke basketball guard Sulaimon to play for Maryland

File photo of then Duke Blue Devils guard Rasheed Sulaimon (14) dribbles the ball by Syracuse Orange forward C.J. Fair (5) during the second half of a game at the at Carrier Dome. Syracuse won the game 91-89. Feb 1, 2014; Syracuse, NY, USA; Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - Rasheed Sulaimon, who in January became the first player ever dismissed from the Duke University basketball program by coach Mike Krzyzewski in his 35 years at the school, will play for the University of Maryland, school officials said on Monday.

A month after Sulaimon left the school, the Duke student newspaper reported that Sulaimon had been accused of sexual assault by two female students, who have never filed formal charges.

Sulaimon has denied the allegations and insisted his dismissal had nothing to do with them.

”I’ve known Rasheed and his family since he was in the seventh grade, first meeting him when he attended our basketball camp at Texas A&M,” said Mark Turgeon, who coached the Aggies before replacing Gary Williams as head coach at Maryland.

“I have full confidence that Rasheed will embrace this opportunity at the University of Maryland.”

Sulaimon, a high school star who played in 90 games over three seasons at Duke, was averaging 7.5 points in 19 minutes a game when he was dismissed two days after playing just 12 minutes and scoring three points in a loss at Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-5 guard scored in double figures in 50 games and connected on 115 3-pointers (39 percent) while at Duke.

“I am extremely grateful to the University of Maryland and Coach Turgeon for this opportunity to further my education and continue to play the game I love,” Sulaimon said in a statement.

“I’m looking forward to starting this next chapter at Maryland.”