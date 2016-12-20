Eastern Conference guard Kyrie Irving (2) of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up court during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 16, 2014. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The voting process for the National Basketball Association's All-Star Game has been expanded to include current players and members of the media, the NBA announced on Monday.

Since the 1974-75 season, the starters for the mid-season exhibition were selected by fans only but that vote will be reduced to 50 percent for the 2017 All-Star Game, while players and the media will account for 25 percent each.

Voting for the three frontcourt players and two starting guards in each conference will begin on Sunday, when the NBA will feature five Christmas Day match-ups, and concludes on Jan. 16.

Fans can submit one ballot per day through NBA.com, the league's mobile app, Twitter, Facebook and Google Search, as well as via Sina Weibo and Tencent Microblogs in China.

The 2017 All-Star Game will be staged in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

