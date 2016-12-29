FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Anthony ejected for flagrant foul as Knicks fall to Hawks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 29, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 8 months ago

Anthony ejected for flagrant foul as Knicks fall to Hawks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks to shoot while guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) during the first half at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was ejected for a flagrant foul during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday as tempers flared again in the National Basketball Association.

The nine-times All-Star was given his marching orders in the second quarter for hitting Atlanta's Thabo Sefolosha in the head with his right hand as they jostled anticipating a rebound.

Anthony did not speak to the media afterwards, but Sefolosha pulled no metaphorical punches.

"He punched me," the Swiss said, according to ESPN. "That was a fist right to my face."

The Hawks beat the Knicks 102-98 in overtime.

It was the second ejection this season for Anthony, the previous coming against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 11.

Anthony's ejection came after a spiteful game on Tuesday between Houston and Dallas finished with eight flagrant fouls called.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.