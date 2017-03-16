Bulls' Wade out for season with elbow injury

Mar 15, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) is fouled on this play and falls to the court during the second half at the United Center. Wade is out for the season. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured right elbow, the team announced on Thursday.

Wade underwent an MRI exam after sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The results of the MRI showed a sprain in addition to a small fracture in the elbow.

A 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, Wade said he sustained the injury when his elbow was caught awkwardly while battling Zach Randolph and others for a rebound.

The injury comes at a pivotal time for the Bulls (32-36), who reside a game behind the Detroit Pistons (33-35) and Wade's former team -- the Miami Heat (33-35) -- for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Wade, 35, is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season after signing a two-year, $47.5 million deal over the summer.

In 855 regular-season games with the Heat, Wade averaged 23.7 points and shot 48.8 percent. He averaged 19 points in 74 games last season after missing a combined 48 contests due to various injuries the previous two seasons.