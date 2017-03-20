Warriors, Timberwolves to play two preseason games in China

Mar 16, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a foul call against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Two-times reigning Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are headed to China for two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in October, the NBA said on Monday.

The teams will play Oct. 5 in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Universiade Center, followed by a contest in Shanghai at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Oct. 8, the league said in a statement.

The games will mark the Warriors' third trip to China following visits in 2008 and 2013, while the Timberwolves will be playing in China for the first time.

"I have visited China every year since 2013, and the fans there are incredibly supportive of me, the Warriors and the NBA," Curry said in a statement.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to return to China, enjoy the country's culture, and bring the excitement of live NBA games directly to Chinese fans."

The Warriors, who won the NBA championship in 2015 and came one win short of a repeat last year, currently lead the NBA with a 55-14 record.

Minnesota, whose roster features the last two rookie of the year winners in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, are 28-41 and five games back of the final Western Conference playoff spot.