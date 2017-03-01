FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 4:55 AM / 6 months ago

Bogut agrees to sign with Cavaliers: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Preliminary - Men's Preliminary Round Group A Australia v Venezuela - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 14/08/2016. Andrew Bogut (AUS) of Australia passes from the floor as Miguel Ruiz (VEN) of Venezuela rises.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Big man Andrew Bogut has agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers giving them yet another valuable acquisition, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Australian Bogut, who was traded from Dallas to Philadelphia last week and agreed to a buyout with the 76ers, will have to clear waivers on Wednesday before he can join the Cavs, Cleveland.com reported.

His addition would be the second pick up for Cleveland this week, joining point guard Deron Williams who signed with the team on Monday after he was waived by the Dallas Mavericks.

Bogut, 32, has faced off against the Cavaliers in the past two NBA Finals while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors shipped him to the Mavericks last summer to open cap space to allow them to sign free agent Kevin Durant.

In 26 games with the Mavericks this season, Bogut averaged 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds.

(This story has been refiled to add Bogut's nationality in second paragraph)

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

