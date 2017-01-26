FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Cavs GM Griffin understands LeBron's frustration
#Sports News
January 26, 2017 / 5:51 AM / 7 months ago

Cavs GM Griffin understands LeBron's frustration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 27, 2014; Independence, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin speaks to the media at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3W4F4

(Reuters) - Cleveland General Manager David Griffin has met with LeBron James following the player’s recent criticism of the Cavaliersroster, the team said on Wednesday.

James, who is trying to win a fourth NBA title, has vented his frustration with the Cavs in recent weeks, calling for the front office to pursue a point guard and saying the roster is “top heavy”.

While Griffin felt James going public with his comments “wasn’t appropriate from a team mate perspective,” he did support his dissatisfaction with Cleveland’s recent play.

The Eastern Conference leaders are 30-14 for the season but 5-7 in 2017 and have lost three straight.

“Everyone is frustrated and can appreciate the fact that (LeBron) feels that way,” Griffin told reporters prior to the team’s loss to Sacramento on Wednesday.

“The thing you have to love about (LeBron) and everybody on the team is they’re really passionate about what they do. So, I get the sentiment.”

Cleveland did acquire sharpshooter Kyle Korver by trade earlier this month, and whether or not they make another deal before the Feb. 23 trade deadline the team is confident they can defend their title.

“We have enough on this team to win a championship,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. “We just have to start playing better as a unit. No excuses.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

