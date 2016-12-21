(The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith will undergo surgery to repair a fractured right thumb suffered during Tuesday's overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Wednesday.
The Cavs said treatment and a return-to-play timeline will be established following the surgery. The recovery time from such an injury is usually 4-6 weeks.
Smith left the game late in the second quarter of the 114-108 win in Milwaukee with the thumb injury.
He traveled back to Cleveland with the team and was re-evaluated on Wednesday before the Cavaliers host the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back.
Smith, 31, signed a four-year, $57 million extension in the offseason after the Cavs' NBA championship triumph. He is averaging 8.6 points in 21 games this season and shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range.
(Editing by Larry Fine)