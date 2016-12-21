June 13, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) reacts after being defended by Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (not pictured) during the second half in game five of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY...

(The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith will undergo surgery to repair a fractured right thumb suffered during Tuesday's overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Cavs said treatment and a return-to-play timeline will be established following the surgery. The recovery time from such an injury is usually 4-6 weeks.

Smith left the game late in the second quarter of the 114-108 win in Milwaukee with the thumb injury.

He traveled back to Cleveland with the team and was re-evaluated on Wednesday before the Cavaliers host the Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back.

Smith, 31, signed a four-year, $57 million extension in the offseason after the Cavs' NBA championship triumph. He is averaging 8.6 points in 21 games this season and shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

(Editing by Larry Fine)