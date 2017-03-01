Bogut breaks leg on Cavs debut, season likely over
Australian center Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia just 58 seconds into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut on Monday, with the team reporting that he could be out for the rest of the season.
