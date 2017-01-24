Clippers forward Griffin set to return against 76ers

Nov 5, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; LA Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin is set to return from a lengthy injury layoff with coach Doc Rivers saying the 27-year-old will "most likely" play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

A five-time NBA All Star, Griffin has missed 18 straight games recovering from a knee surgery he had on Dec. 20.

His arrival back could not come at a better time for the Clippers (30-16) who last week lost point guard Chris Paul for six to eight weeks due to a thumb injury.

The Clippers are 3-7 this season when playing without both Paul and Griffin.

Griffin is averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 26 games this season.