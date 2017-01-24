FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Clippers forward Griffin set to return against 76ers
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 24, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 7 months ago

Clippers forward Griffin set to return against 76ers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; LA Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin is set to return from a lengthy injury layoff with coach Doc Rivers saying the 27-year-old will "most likely" play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

A five-time NBA All Star, Griffin has missed 18 straight games recovering from a knee surgery he had on Dec. 20.

His arrival back could not come at a better time for the Clippers (30-16) who last week lost point guard Chris Paul for six to eight weeks due to a thumb injury.

The Clippers are 3-7 this season when playing without both Paul and Griffin.

Griffin is averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 26 games this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.