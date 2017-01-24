Nov 5, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; LA Clippers power forward Blake Griffin (32) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin is set to return from a lengthy injury layoff with coach Doc Rivers saying the 27-year-old will "most likely" play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

A five-time NBA All Star, Griffin has missed 18 straight games recovering from a knee surgery he had on Dec. 20.

His arrival back could not come at a better time for the Clippers (30-16) who last week lost point guard Chris Paul for six to eight weeks due to a thumb injury.

The Clippers are 3-7 this season when playing without both Paul and Griffin.

Griffin is averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 26 games this season.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)