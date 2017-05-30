FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Factbox: Profile of Golden State Warriors
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 30, 2017 / 4:14 PM / 3 months ago

Factbox: Profile of Golden State Warriors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Profile of the Golden State Warriors, who play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the best-of-seven NBA Finals starting on Thursday.

* NBA titles: Three (1956, 1975, 2015)

* The franchise was founded in 1946 as the Philadelphia Warriors, a charter member of the Basketball Association of America.

* Won a championship in the inaugural season of the BAA, a league that would eventually become the National Basketball Association after its third season.

* Captured their second championship in Philadelphia in the 1955-56 season during an era that included future Basketball Hall of Famers Paul Arizin, Tom Gola and Neil Johnston.

* In 1959, the Warriors signed draft pick Wilt Chamberlain. Known as "Wilt the Stilt," the athletic, 7-foot-1 Chamberlain led the league in scoring his first seven seasons, shattering NBA scoring records and changing the NBA style of play forever.

* Chamberlain, who went on to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, scored a record 100 points for Philadelphia during a 1962 game against the New York Knicks.

* Relocated to San Francisco in 1962 and were renamed as the San Francisco Warriors.

* In 1971, the Warriors moved across San Francisco Bay to Oakland, and changed their geographic name to Golden State to symbolize the entire state of California.

* Won their first NBA title on the West Coast in 1975 when they pulled off a major upset by sweeping the heavily favored Washington Bullets in four games.

* Warriors finished the 2015-16 regular season with a 73-19 record, eclipsing the previous mark (72-10) set by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls during the 1995-96 season.

* Starting point guard Stephen Curry emerged as one of the game's most gifted shooters of all-time and is the NBA's two-time reigning Most Valuable Player.

* Head coach: Steve Kerr. A five-time NBA champion as a player, Kerr in 2015 became the first rookie coach to win an NBA title since the Los Angeles Lakers' Pat Riley in 1982.

* In 2017 the Warriors became the first postseason team to enter the Finals undefeated (12-0) since the NBA went to the current playoff format in 2003.

* 2016-17 regular season record: 67-15, first overall

* Path to Finals: Won Pacific Division; Beat Portland 4-0 in Western Conference quarter-finals; beat Utah 4-0 in conference semi-finals; beat San Antonio 4-0 in conference final.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.