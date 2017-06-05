James struggles to find any positives after another big defeat

Jun 4, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James warms up before game two of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND (Reuters) - LeBron James struggled to put a positive spin on Cleveland's performance against Golden State on Sunday after they suffered another mauling in Game Two of the NBA Finals series.

The Warriors won the series opener 113-91 and clinched the second game 132-113 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Finals, leaving the Cavs with no room for error as the series shifts to Cleveland.

“We were much more physical today than in Game One and we forced them into 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good,” James told reporters in a televised interview from the locker room in Oakland.

James, who is making his seventh consecutive finals appearance (four with Miami and three with Cleveland), said the Cavs kept it close until midway through the third period.

“We made runs, cut it to four (points) ... couple of turnovers, couple of miscues defensively and they made us pay for it.

“We’re going to go home, watch the film, see ways we can be better, see if we can be a lot better defensively and offensively. We’ve just got to figure out how we can be better in Game Three.”

Already 2-0 down in the series, James got a little testy when asked if Cleveland had to defend home court in the next two games.

"Are you a smart guy?" he shot back.

James scored 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, all on the defensive end, but also gave up four turnovers.

And while forward Kevin Love made a decent contribution with 27 points, James did not get much help from guard Kyrie Irving, the other member of the ‘Big Three’, who made only 8-of-23 shots for 19 points.

James, who said the addition of Kevin Durant to the Warriors line-up this season made them a "different team”, declined to reveal why he did not attend a formal news conference after the game.

“There is a reason. It has nothing to do with wins and losses though," he said. “I’m good. I just need some fluid and some wine and I’ll be alright.”