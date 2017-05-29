Warriors' Kerr will not coach Game One of NBA Finals

Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr could return to the team's bench during the NBA Finals, but it will not be for Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

Kerr has missed Golden State's last 10 playoff games as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery two years ago.

"I'm not ready to coach yet," Kerr told reporters on Monday. "I'm still feeling the effects."

Kerr stepped away from the bench after Game 2 of the Warriors' first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. Among the symptoms he is dealing with are severe headaches, neck pain and nausea.

Although he ruled himself out of Game 1, Kerr left the door open to returning during the rematch of the last two NBA Finals.

"Once we get to Game 1 it might be a good time to make a decision one way or another," Kerr said.

Kerr, 51, traveled with the team for the final two games of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio, the first time he joined the Warriors on the road since taking his indefinite leave on April 23.

Whether he coaches or not, Kerr said he plans on flying to Cleveland with Golden State for Games 3 and 4.

Assistant coach Mike Brown has guided the Warriors to 10 consecutive wins since taking over for Kerr. Golden State is the first team to enter the NBA Finals with a perfect 12-0 mark.