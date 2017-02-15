FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Knicks retain top spot as Forbes' most valuable NBA team
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 6 months ago

Knicks retain top spot as Forbes' most valuable NBA team

Frank Pingue

2 Min Read

Phil Jackson (R) and New York Knicks owner James Dolan pose during a news conference announcing Jackson as the team president of the New York Knicks basketball team at Madison Square Garden in New York March 18, 2014.Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable team for the second consecutive year despite having been shut out of the playoffs since 2013, according to a Forbes poll released on Wednesday that showed the average team value rose 9 percent.

The Knicks' value rose to $3.3 billion, up 10 percent from last year, as they continue reaping the rewards of a $1 billion renovation to Madison Square Garden, which produced new revenue opportunities from sponsorships and seating.

According to Forbes, the Knicks also posted an NBA-record operating profit of $141 million last season, despite a 32-50 season record. It was the first season of the team's new local cable deal with MSG, which paid $100 million in year one.

The Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion), Golden State Warriors ($2.6 billion), Chicago Bulls ($2.5 billion) and Boston Celtics ($2.2 billion) rounded out the top five.

The reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers were ranked 11th out of the league's 30 teams with a 9 percent jump in value to $1.2 billion.

The Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder all lost money last season due to excessive payrolls that triggered the luxury tax.

The average NBA team's value rose to $1.36 billion, a rise driven by the NBA's nine-year, $24 billion media deal with ESPN and TNT that kicked off this season, a new collective bargaining agreement ensuring seven years of labor peace and substantial international opportunities for the league.

For the complete list visit (Forbes.com/nba)

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto

