Six-times NBA All-Star Pau Gasol of the San Antonio Spurs claimed another honor on Friday when he was elected to the National Basketball Players Association's executive committee.

Gasol was voted in during the union's annual All-Star meeting of the board of player representatives in New Orleans.

“With the number of international players in our game continuing to grow, it’s very important for us to make sure that their interests are represented on our Executive Committee,” said the union's executive director Michele Roberts.

“Given his background and incredible accomplishments throughout his career both in the NBA and around the world, Pau will bring a unique perspective to our organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him.”

The Spaniard begins his three-year term effective immediately as a voting member of the nine-player NBPA executive committee. He is the only non-American on the committee.

Gasol joins Chris Paul (president), LeBron James (first vice president), James Jones (secretary-treasurer), Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver (vice presidents) on the executive board.

