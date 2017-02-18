Tennis: Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Six-times NBA All-Star Pau Gasol of the San Antonio Spurs claimed another honor on Friday when he was elected to the National Basketball Players Association's executive committee.
Gasol was voted in during the union's annual All-Star meeting of the board of player representatives in New Orleans.
“With the number of international players in our game continuing to grow, it’s very important for us to make sure that their interests are represented on our Executive Committee,” said the union's executive director Michele Roberts.
“Given his background and incredible accomplishments throughout his career both in the NBA and around the world, Pau will bring a unique perspective to our organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him.”
The Spaniard begins his three-year term effective immediately as a voting member of the nine-player NBPA executive committee. He is the only non-American on the committee.
Gasol joins Chris Paul (president), LeBron James (first vice president), James Jones (secretary-treasurer), Carmelo Anthony, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver (vice presidents) on the executive board.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Andrew Both)
American Ryan Harrison wept with relief after winning his first ATP World Tour title, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1 6-4 in the final of the Memphis Open on Sunday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night by leaping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that merited a perfect 50 in the final round.