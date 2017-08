Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will miss Saturday's Game Three of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers in Portland due to illness, the team said.

Assistant Mike Brown will serve as acting head coach in place of the 51-year-old Kerr, who did not attend the team's morning practice.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0.