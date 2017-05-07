Warriors coach has spinal cord procedure, return uncertain

Apr 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on the sideline against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Golden State Warriors are one win from advancing to the Western Conference finals and if they finish off the Utah Jazz, coach Steve Kerr might not be on the sidelines.

According to team owner Joe Lacob, Kerr underwent a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and will continue to be sidelined indefinitely.

In an interview with Bloomberg Radio on Friday, Lacob said Kerr had his spine drained in an effort to hopefully stop the health issues that have forced him to be sidelined since Game Three of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Hopefully the leak was solved, he had another procedure," Lacob told Bloomberg Radio. "It's gone on for nearly two years. Very unusual. I believe.

"We feel really bad for him, the players. Everybody understands it. We just have to be in his court here and support whatever it takes for him to get back and I'm sure they will eventually solve it. Hopefully sooner rather than later, and hopefully we'll have him coaching on the court sooner rather than later."

Kerr did not travel to Salt Lake City for Golden State's 102-91 victory over the Utah Jazz. The win gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Kerr underwent back surgery about two years ago and missed the first 43 games of Golden State's 73-win campaign in 2015-16. Since the surgery, he has dealt with complications.

Assistant Mike Brown has been serving as acting coach in Kerr's absence. Brown is in his first season with the Warriors and was an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs when Kerr played for that franchise.