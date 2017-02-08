Jan 23, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. The Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors 105-102. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green downplayed his recent blow-up with team mate Kevin Durant and called the verbal exchange "a tactic" on Tuesday.

The two players were caught on camera having an animated discussion during the team's loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday when Durant appeared to confront Green on the sidelines during a break.

But Green insisted that all is well between him and his fellow All Star forward.

"If you can't (air out issues with team mates) you're probably on a losing team," Green told reporters. "It was actually a tactic. But that's for us to know and everyone else to figure out." Durant struggled through one of his worst nights of the season, shooting 2-for-10 with just 10 points against the Kings but made no mention of the spat following the contest.

It was not the first time Green and Durant have been involved in a testy encounter as the fiery Green was also seen yelling at the newcomer last month during a defeat to Memphis.

Golden State (43-8) leads the NBA standings but is still adjusting to the presence of leading scorer Durant who joined the team in the off-season.

"Anyone who knows anything about winning knows (conflict) is going to happen," Green said. "Just is what it is."

