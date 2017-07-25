FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Warriors finalize signings of Curry, Durant and others
#Sports News
July 25, 2017 / 8:10 PM / an hour ago

Warriors finalize signings of Curry, Durant and others

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jun 12, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Golden State Warriors announced they have re-signed free agents Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Zaza Pachulia and David West, making official what had been reported over the past several weeks.

The Warriors did not disclose details of the agreements, but the terms were reported by various media outlets.

Curry agreed to a five-year, $201 million super-max deal shortly after the NBA's free agency period began.

Durant agreed to a two-year deal worth approximately $53 million.

Iguodala reached agreement on a three-year, $48 million contract, Pachulia agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, Livingston signed a three-year $24 million deal, and West signed a one-year contract.

