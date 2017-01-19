Rampant Durant helps Warriors silence Thunder

January 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0, right) dunks the basketball past Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Kevin Durant terrorized his former team for the second straight time on Wednesday, pouring in a season-high 40 points in the Golden State Warriors' 121-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant, who left the Thunder as a free agent in the off-season and dropped 39 points on them in November, contributed 13 points to a third-quarter flurry as the Warriors (36-6) exploded into a 93-78 lead after having been tied at 56-56 at halftime.

Durant's big scoring night, the 47th 40-point game of his career, helped the Warriors overcome Thunder guard Russell Westbrook's 21st triple-double of the season.

Westbrook totaled 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, but he also was harassed into 8-for-23 shooting and 10 turnovers.

The double-figure turnover total was the sixth of Westbrook's career and the third during a triple-double performance.

Klay Thompson provided most of the Warriors' defensive attention on Westbrook after he had earlier in the day left the team for a family matter in Portland.

Thompson returned in time to contribute offensively as well, chipping in 14 points as Golden State beat Oklahoma City for the seventh consecutive time in Oakland.

Stephen Curry had 24 points, including nine in the decisive third quarter, for the Warriors, who shot 54.1 percent from the field and 10-for-21 on three-pointers.

January 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the basketball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson (21) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Durant played a large part in both impressive percentages, hitting 13-of-16 from the field and five of his seven three-pointers.

The first-year Warrior also had a team-high 12 rebounds, helping Golden State gain a 46-36 advantage in that area.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Draymond Green had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.

Westbrook had 16 of his points in the first half, during which the Thunder led by as many as seven.

He also drew a flagrant foul on Golden State center Zaza Pachulia in the final minute of the half, producing the two free throws that created the halftime tie.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double with his 10th assist in the seventh minute of the third quarter. He went on to log 36 minutes.

Enes Kanter totaled 22 points and Victor Oladipo had 20 for Oklahoma City (25-19), which lost three of four to start a six-game trip.

The Thunder shot 42.2 percent overall and were 8-for-28 on three-pointers.