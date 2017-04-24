Highlights of Sunday's NBA games

Apr 23, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) battles for a rebound against Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) and guard Jeff Teague (44) in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Cleveland defeats Indiana 106-102. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Basketball Association games:

Cavaliers 106, Pacers 102

LeBron James scored 33 points, including the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:08 remaining, and Cleveland completed a four-game sweep of Indiana in their NBA playoff opening-round series.

Indiana, which never had been swept in a seven-game series, took a 102-100 lead on Thaddeus Young's tip-in with 1:31 to play, but the Cavaliers scored the game's final six points to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference.

For James, it was his 21st consecutive first-round playoff game victory, breaking Magic Johnson's record of 20 set in the mid-1980s.

Rockets 113, Thunder 109

Nene scored 28 points and Eric Gordon and Lou Williams added 18 each as Houston took a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round series with Oklahoma City.

The Rockets have a chance to close out the series on Tuesday at home in Game Five.

Celtics 104, Bulls 95

Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points as Boston tied the Eastern Conference first-round series 2-2. The best-of-seven series resumes on Wednesday night in Boston.

Neither team has won a home game in the series.

Gerald Green scored a playoff-career-high 18 points, and Al Horford finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who blew a 20-point lead only to rebound after the Bulls took a two-point lead in the third quarter.

Jazz 105, Clippers 98

Joe Johnson scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 13 rebounds in his first game back from injury to help Utah tie the series 2-2.

Rodney Hood chipped in 18 points and Derrick Favors added 17 off the bench to help Utah win a playoff game at home for the first time in seven years.