Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Saturday:

Bucks 98, Lakers 90

Rookie Lonzo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a 98-90 loss by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Ball, who is 20 years, 15 days old, completed the triple-double by getting his 10th rebound early in the fourth. He had 13 points and 11 assists at the time.

Ball eclipsed the mark set by LeBron James, who was 20 years, 20 days old when he recorded a triple-double Jan. 19, 2005 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 16 off the bench from Malcolm Brogdon. Khris Middleton added 13 points while Eric Bledsoe contributed 11 in his home debut for Milwaukee.

Knicks 118, Kings 91

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points on 21 shots as New York routed Sacramento.

Porzingis made 11 of 21 shots, including four 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. Courtney Lee added 20 while Enes Kanter posted a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Skal Labissiere scored 19 points and Buddy Hield added 17 for the Kings, whose starting lineup totaled 31 points.

Warriors 135, 76ers 114

Kevin Durant scored 29 points as Golden State beat Philadelphia and notched its sixth straight win.

Klay Thompson added 23 points and Stephen Curry contributed 22 as Golden State shot 57.7 percent and made 53.8 percent of its 3-pointers.

J.J. Redick scored 17 points for Philadelphia.

Cavaliers 111, Mavericks 104

Kevin Love recorded his ninth double-double with 29 points and 15 rebounds as Cleveland beat Dallas.

LeBron James and J.R. Smith added 17 points apiece for Cleveland. James also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 23 points.

Rockets 111, Grizzlies 96

James Harden scored 38 points as Houston beat Memphis.

Harden made 11 of 25 shots, including six 3-pointers. Eric Gordon also hit six 3-pointers and added 26 points for the Rockets.

Reserve Tyreke Evans led the Grizzlies with 22 points. Marc Gasol added 15 while Mike Conley was held to 12 points.

Pelicans 111, Clippers 103

DeMarcus Cousins totaled 35 points and 15 rebounds as New Orleans beat Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis added 25 and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who shot 53.8 percent. E‘Twaun Moore added 18 points for New Orleans.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points for the Clippers, who lost for the seventh time in eight games. Austin Rivers added 19 points for Los Angeles.

Wizards 113, Hawks 94

Bradley Beal scored 19 points as Washington cruised by Atlanta.

Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points for the Wizards. John Wall scored 13 after missing the morning shootaround with an illness.

Taurean Prince led the Hawks with 19 points.

Spurs 133, Bulls 94

Pau Gasol led eight players in double figures as San Antonio shot 60 percent and routed Chicago.

Dejounte Murray added 17 points while Rudy Gay and Brandon Paul contributed 15 points apiece.

Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis scored 17 points apiece for Chicago.

Nuggets 125, Magic 107

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 32 points and Will Barton added 21 as Denver beat Orlando.

Murray made 12 of 21 shots and six 3-pointers as Denver placed six in double figures.

Marreese Speights led Orlando with 19 points.

Suns 118, Timberwolves 110

Devin Booker and T.J. Warren scored 35 points apiece as Phoenix beat Minnesota.

Booker and Warren helped the Suns stop a five-game losing streak by making a combined 28 of 44 shots.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points for Minnesota and Jimmy Butler added 25.

Jazz 114, Nets 106

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Utah beat Brooklyn.

Derrick Favors added 24 points and 12 rebounds while starting at center in place of Rudy Gobert (knee) for Utah. Joe Ingles contributed 17 points while Ricky Rubio totaled 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

D‘Angelo Russell led the Nets with 26 points while Rondae-Hollis Jefferson added 19.