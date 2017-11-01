Highlights of Tuesday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Tuesday:

Oct 31, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll (9) passes the ball against Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler (4) and guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Barclays Center. Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Suns 122, Nets 114

The Phoenix Suns beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-114 on Tuesday to improve to 3-1 since interim coach Jay Triano replaced Earl Watson last week.

The Suns blew an 18-point lead in the third quarter but made enough timely plays down the stretch to win.

Devin Booker scored 32 points for Phoenix, his second 30-point game of the season and the 22nd of his career. Rookie Mike James added 24 for the Suns.

TJ Warren scored all 20 of his points after halftime and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Suns, who controlled the glass by a commanding 66-44 margin.

D‘Angelo Russell scored a season-high 33 points as the Nets dropped their third straight.

Lakers 113, Pistons 93

Julius Randle scored 17 points off the bench to lead seven Lakers in double figures as Los Angeles downed Detroit.

Kyle Kuzma added 16 points in a reserve role, Larry Nance Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 13 points apiece, and Jordan Clarkson finished with 10.

Reggie Jackson and Tobias Harris scored 18 points each, Ish Smith had 12 off the bench, and Andre Drummond finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who were coming off back-to-back wins against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Thunder 110, Bucks 91

Paul George scored 20 points, Carmelo Anthony had 17 and Russell Westbrook added 12 as Oklahoma City cruised past Milwaukee.

Westbrook finished an assist short of his fourth triple-double of the season, dishing out nine assists while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Jeremi Grant also finished with 17 for the Thunder, who won consecutive games for the first time this season, while Milwaukee lost for the second time in three games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 28 points to lead the Bucks but failed to reach the 30-point mark for just the second time this season.

Pacers 101, Kings 83

Indiana put five players in double figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 17 points, in a romp over Sacramento.

Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis delivered his third double-double of the season with 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

Thaddeus Young added 15 points for Indiana. Victor Oladipo, who led the Pacers in scoring each of the first six games, finished with 14 points.

Rookie De‘Aaron Fox was the high scorer for the Kings with 18 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Sacramento has dropped five consecutive games.