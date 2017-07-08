Passion play sees Djokovic roar into last 16
LONDON Berating the umpire at the start and bellowing to the sky as he closed out a third-set tiebreak on Centre Court, it was hard to argue with Novak Djokovic's assertion that the passion is back.
(The Sports Xchange) - James Harden and the Houston Rockets agreed on a four-year contract extension that reportedly is the richest in NBA history.
The contract is a super-maximum extension that will guarantee Harden $228 million through the 2022-23 season, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.
"Houston is home for me," Harden said in a statement released by the Rockets.
"(Owner Leslie Alexander) has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title."
Harden, runner-up for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award last season, has two years and $59 million left on his current contract. The four-year extension carries a value of $170 million.
The Rockets fast-tracked the Harden extension with the arrival of All-Star guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers, and reportedly are trying to complete a deal with the New York Knicks for eight-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony.
With the mega-deal, Harden is taking advantage of new collective bargaining agreement rules that enable contract extensions for superstars. He became eligible to add four years to his deal after making the All-NBA team in May.
Harden is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 29.1 points, a league-best 11.2 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.
LONDON If Angelique Kerber hopes to become the first German to win the Wimbledon title since Steffi Graf in 1996, she will have to draw up an emergency game plan as she cannot afford to keep flirting with danger as she did against American outsider Shelby Rogers.