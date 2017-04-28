FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Basketball: Bird to step down as Pacers president: reports
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 28, 2017 / 5:51 PM / 4 months ago

Basketball: Bird to step down as Pacers president: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird will step down from his position with the team, according to multiple reports Friday.

The 60-year-old basketball legend is expected to continue on as a consultant with the team, The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. No reason for Bird's departure was given.

General manager Kevin Pritchard will take over the team's basketball operations, according to reports.

Bird served as president of basketball operations for the Pacers from 2003-2012, winning the NBA's Executive of the Year award in 2012, before stepping away for a year, citing health reasons.

He took on the role again before the 2013-14 season.

Bird, a Hall of Famer as a forward with the Boston Celtics, first joined the Pacers organization in 1997 when he was named head coach.

As coach, the Pacers went to the NBA Finals in his final season in 1999-2000, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Indiana finished this season with a 42-40 record before being swept in the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana lost the four games by a combined 16 points.

Pritchard served as general manager of the Portland Trail Blazers from 2008-2010. He joined the Pacers in 2011 as director of player personnel and was promoted to general manager in 2012.

Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.