6 months ago
Knicks' Anthony replaces injured Love for All-Star Game
February 16, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 6 months ago

Knicks' Anthony replaces injured Love for All-Star Game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) yells to the crowd after hitting a three-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was named on Wednesday to replace injured reserve Kevin Love in the NBA All-Star Game.

Anthony, a 10-time All Star, was originally left off the roster for the first time since 2009 but will now participate in Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Love had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined about six weeks.

The announcement by NBA Commissioner is a bit of rare piece of positive news for Anthony, who has endured criticism from team president Phil Jackson this season amid rumors that the organization will trade him.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

