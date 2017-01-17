FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Clippers' Paul to have MRI on injured thumb
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 17, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

Clippers' Paul to have MRI on injured thumb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0) during the NBA game at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul injured his left thumb during his team’s 120-98 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday and will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

Paul was injured late in the second quarter while being guarded by Russell Westbrook and did not return for the second half. Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Paul underwent X-rays that revealed no bones were broken.

The setback comes as the Clippers look to be hitting their stride and with their All Star forward Blake Griffin, who has missed the last 15 games with a knee injury, set to return.

Paul also missed seven contests earlier this season due to a hamstring problem.

The Clippers (29-14) have won seven straight and are fourth in the Western Conference.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.