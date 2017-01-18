FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Paul to miss 6-8 weeks after thumb surgery
#Sports News
January 18, 2017 / 3:01 AM / 7 months ago

Paul to miss 6-8 weeks after thumb surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0) during the NBA game at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks, the team announced on Tuesday.

Paul, who will undergo the operation on Wednesday, was hurt during the first half of the Clippers’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The Clippers (29-14) have been hit hard by injuries this season and are awaiting the return of All Star forward Blake Griffin, who has missed the last 15 games with a knee injury.

Paul also missed seven contests earlier this season due to a hamstring problem and the latest setback comes as the Clippers appear to be rounding into peak form and have won seven straight.

Nine-times All Star Paul is averaging 17.5 points, 9.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds this season and leads the NBA with 2.25 steals per game.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

