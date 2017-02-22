Lakers trade guard Williams to Rockets

Feb 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lou Williams (23) moves to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Anthony Tolliver (43) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Lakers, who named Magic Johnson as their new president of basketball operations earlier on Tuesday, have traded guard Lou Williams to the Houston Rockets, according to multiple media reports.

The Lakers are expected to receive a 2017 first-round draft pick along with forward Corey Brewer in exchange for Williams, who wrote on Twitter: “Thanx for the love L.A., I've enjoyed my stay”.

Williams, 30, led the Lakers with an average of 18.6 points, 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game this season despite coming off the bench.

He leads all NBA reserves in scoring average and will provide the Rockets (40-18), third in the Western Conference, with another spark for their high-scoring offense.

In addition to promoting Johnson, a Hall of Famer who won five NBA titles with Los Angeles in the 1980s, Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss also fired general manager Mitch Kupchak and her brother, Jim, from his role as vice president of basketball operations.