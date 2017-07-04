FILE PHOTO - Feb 3, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) makes a jump shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Heat defeat the Mavericks 93-90. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bosh, an 11-times All-Star who has been sidelined for over a year with blood-clot issues, has been waived by the Miami Heat, the NBA team said on Tuesday.

Bosh was an All-Star in each of his six seasons with Miami, playing a key role in the Heat's two championships in 2012 and 2013 and their four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals from 2011-2014.

"Chris changed his life and basketball career when he came to Miami," Heat President Pat Riley said in a statement. "And he changed our lives for the better, in a way we never would have imagined, when he joined the Miami Heat."

Bosh was drafted fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2003 but left for Miami in 2010 to team up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, forming the team's fabled 'Big Three' that set in motion a dominant four-season run in which the team went 224-88.

The 33-year-old American forward, who also won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game during his career.

Bosh planned to attempt a return to the Heat last September but a failed physical left him sidelined for the season. He was first sidelined by blood clots shortly after competing in the 2015 All-Star game and missed the balance of that season.

"We will forever be indebted to CB for how he changed this team and led us to four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA championships," said Riley.

"He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number "1" will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)